Province Highlights the Importance of Safety on Farms

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2023

Agricultural Safety Week Proclaimed in Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed March 12 to 18, 2023, as Agricultural Safety Week in Saskatchewan.

"Working in agriculture means long days during busy seasons like calving, seeding and harvest," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "Agricultural Safety Week serves as a critical reminder that the business of farming is dependent upon healthy people who prioritize safety year-round."

"Keeping those who work in our agriculture sector safe and healthy is vital to a strong and growing Saskatchewan," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "Learning to spot hazards on the farm can help prevent serious injuries and fatalities." 

Created by Canadian Centre for Health and Safety in Agriculture (CCHSA) and the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), Farm Safety Week is a national campaign focused on raising awareness of the importance of safety on all Canadian farms. 

Support is shown by wearing an AgSafe brown ribbon available at Ministry of Agriculture regional offices across the province. Alternatively, virtual ribbons are available for download from the CASA website

Information about farm safety including access to the Farm Safety Guide is available at saskatchewan.ca/farmsafety.

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks
Agriculture
Regina
Phone: 306-787-5155
Email: jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-570-1138

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-570-2839
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca


