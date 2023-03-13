Second Strategy Looks to Continue Work in Reducing Fatalities and Serious Injuries in the Workplace

CANADA, March 13 - Released on March 13, 2023

In 2019, WorkSafe Saskatchewan, a partnership between the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB) and the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, launched the first three year Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy in an effort to help eliminate workplace fatalities and serious injuries.

Today, a new five year strategy is being launched that focuses on two key streams of work that will be undertaken to reduce injuries and fatalities - a regulatory and enforcement stream, and a prevention and learning stream.

"Workplace safety is everyone's responsibility," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "This new strategy continues to prioritize working with stakeholders to eliminate workplace injuries and fatalities in Saskatchewan. Everyone deserves to come home safely at the end of the day."

"Collaboration with stakeholders is critical to bringing our injury rate down," WCB Board Chair Gord Dobrowolsky said. "Building on the work of the last strategy, we will continue to engage workers and employers in finding ways to keep all workers safe on the job."

Under this strategy, the three main priority workplace sectors are:

Health care

Transportation

Construction

These industries were chosen due to the high-risk nature of their work.

Approximately 2,400 Saskatchewan workers are seriously injured each year in Saskatchewan. Copies of the 2023-28 Fatalities and Serious Injuries Strategy are available at www.worksafesask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kate CrowleyMinistry of Labour Relations and Workplace SafetyReginaPhone: 306-570-2839Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

Carolyn Van der Veen

Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board

Phone: 306-787-4386

Email: CVanderVeen@wcbsask.com

