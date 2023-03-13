Cannabis Science Conference Returns to Portland, OR, With Renewed Focus on Analytical, Medical, Cultivation, and Psychedelic Scientific Insights

/EIN News/ -- 2023 Portland Show Will Include 4 Tracks Including Analytical Science, Medical Cannabis, Cultivation, Psychedelics, a Discussion on Medical Cannabis for Veterans & More

PORTLAND, OR, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cannabis Science Conference (“CSC”), the premier cannabis science conference event focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and psychedelics, announced today the return of their groundbreaking event to Portland, Oregon from April 19-21 2023, a location which is perfectly positioned as a hotbed of cannabis activity and interest, and the epicenter of the new and emerging psychedelic market.



“Portland, Oregon is a natural fit for our Spring 2023 Cannabis Science Conference, with its established cannabis and medical markets, and openness toward emerging markets such as psychedelics,” said Megan L’Heureux, spokesperson for CSC, and the group editorial director of Cannabis Science and Technology and Cannabis Patient Care magazines. “CSC’s goal is to spread information and empowerment through education, and we are bringing a hard-hitting team of professional experts to share knowledge and have in-depth conversations about how to move these niche industries forward. We look forward to tackling topics like using psychedelics and medical cannabis to help veterans and other patient demographics as well as our core topic areas focused on analytical testing and cultivation. Our agenda will hit every topic our audience has been asking to learn more about.”

The agenda will include four main program tracks, with professional expert chairs including Analytical chair Dr. Julie Kowalski, a technical consultant serving the cannabis and hemp testing markets, Cultivation chair Dr. Zacariah L. Hildenbrand, who sits on the Editorial Advisory Board of Cannabis Science and Technology, Medical chair Cherissa Jackson, who served 23 years of active-duty military service with 10 years as a US Air Force Nurse, and Psychedelics chair Dr. Denise Vidot, an epidemiologist at the University of Miami where she is Founder of the International Cannabis & Psychedelic Research Collaborative.

The show will feature several key sessions, including:

Low and Ultra-Low Doses of Cannabinoids: Are We Missing the Sweet Spot? By Dr. Dustin Sulak, DO, Healer

MDMA/Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy: The Path to Potential FDA Approval by Dr. Sue Sisley, MD, President of Scottsdale Research Institute (SRI) and President/Founder of Field to Healed Foundation

A panel discussion on Results from the First NIH Funded Population-based Study of Medical Marijuana

A panel discussion on Quality Assurance and Safety in Cannabis, Psilocybin, and Hemp

A film screening of the movie Unprescribed, and a conversation on the increasing numbers of veterans are turning to cannabis as a safer alternative to pharmaceuticals by filmmaker Steve Ellmore

For the full show agenda, please visit the CSC website.

CSC previously ran their cannabis scientific event in Portland in 2019, and has plans to offer shows in other emerging markets around the country in coming months, with plans to run two shows per year in regions where conversations are taking place. Stay tuned for information on other upcoming events.

About Cannabis Science Conference:

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is the industry’s premier science event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation, and psychedelics. Cannabis Science Conference brings together cannabis and psychedelic industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policymakers, patients, and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semi-annual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking, and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. For more information, visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com.

