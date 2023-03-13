Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,174 in the last 365 days.

Xometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that CEO Randy Altschuler will attend the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Conference on March 14, 2023 in New York City.

About Xometry
Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Contacts:
Shawn Milne
VP, Investor Relations
240-335-8132
shawn.milne@xometry.com

Matthew Hutchison
VP, Corporate Communications
Matthew.hutchison@xometry.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Xometry To Participate In The Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more