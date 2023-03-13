Submit Release
Investigation of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether United Natural Foods, Inc. (“United Natural Foods” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNFI) complied with federal securities laws. On March 8, 2023, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended January 28, 2023, and revealed that it was reducing its profitability expectations for fiscal 2023 as well as withdrawing fiscal 2024 targets. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased United Natural Foods stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at  cholzer@holzerlaw.com  or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/united-natural-foods/ discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  

