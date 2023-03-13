UPSHER-SMITH RECEIVES TWIN CITIES BUSINESS MANUFACTURING EXCELLENCE AWARD

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) was one of six Minnesota manufacturers recognized by Twin Cities Business as a 2023 recipient of its Manufacturing Excellence Award. All the honorees were featured in the 2023 February/March issue of Twin Cities Business and celebrated at an awards event on March 9, 2023.

The Manufacturing Excellence Award spotlights superior work from companies of all sizes related to product design and engineering, manufacturing processes, business operations, human capital, supply-chain management, and product or niche uniqueness. Companies must complete an extensive application to be considered, and are evaluated not only for their financial success, but also their growth, innovation, and local impact on Minnesota.

"Upsher-Smith is delighted to be recognized by Twin Cities Business with its annual Manufacturing Excellence Award," said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. "Our new 270,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Maple Grove allows us to continue our reputation for producing high-quality products with no interruptions in supply. We plan to use this innovative asset to support our own organic production as well as partners looking for end-to-end supply chain solutions in the contract manufacturing space."

Added Fisher, "The Company's prime geographical location and high-quality workforce allow Upsher-Smith to offer controlled costs and award-winning levels of customer support."

Upsher-Smith currently manufactures more than 150 brand-name and generic products. The new Maple Grove facility will offer fully up-to-date packaging and serialization capabilities and will support contract manufacturing for third parties. The $100 million expansion will allow the Company to close its plant in Denver at the end of March, and longer-term, to consolidate operations at its Plymouth plant into the Maple Grove facility. To learn more about Upsher-Smith's manufacturing, packaging, and analytical capabilities, and wide range of processing equipment, visit http://www.upsher-smith.com/plant-c

About Upsher-Smith

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

