Global Peristaltic Pumps Market Report to 2027: Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Freshwater Capacity Additions Drive Growth

DUBLIN, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Tube pumps or Hose pumps), Discharge capacity (Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi and above 200 psi), End Use Application, & Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Peristaltic pumps market size is estimated to be USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Peristaltic pumps are segmented into two types i.e., peristaltic tube pumps and peristaltic hose pumps. Peristaltic pumps are majorly used in Pharmaceutical & Medical, Water & Wastewater Treatment, mining, Food & Beverage, chemical processing units, pulp and paper and other sectors. Owing to the growth of pharmaceutical sector, stringent regulations for wastewater treatment and increasing investment for water and wastewater treatment facilities, the demand of Peristaltic pumps is projected to increase in the forecast period.

By Type, Peristaltic Tube pumps segment accounted for the largest share of the global Peristaltic pump market during the forecast period

Peristaltic Tube pumps are estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. They are more commonly used Peristaltic pumps. The tube or hose material used in peristaltic pumps is mainly polyvinyl, silicone, fluoropolymer, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber (EPDM), natural rubber (NR), nitrile buna rubber (NBR), or chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSPE).

By Discharge Capacity, Pumps with discharge capacity Less than 30 psi accounted for the fastest market growth during the forecast period

The market is segmented by discharge capacity as Up to 30 psi, 30-50 psi, 50-100 psi, 100-200 psi and above 200 psi. The fastest growing market is Up to 30 psi. The growth in pharmaceutical sector is the major reason for increase in the market growth at this discharge. Peristaltic pumps with above 200 psi discharge capacity hold the second-largest share. The market in this segment is driven by the food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, mining, chemical processing, and pulp & paper industries

By End Use Industry, Pharmaceutical sector accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period

Pharmaceutical sector is estimated to be the largest market for Peristaltic pump market. The pharmaceutical sector is growing, owing to rising post covid demand. The Peristaltic pumps are used in pharmaceutical operations like vial filling, tablet coating etc. The rapidly increasing demand in medical and pharmaceutical areas is the main drivers of peristaltic pumps market.

APAC is projected to have highest CAGR in the Peristaltic pump market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the fastest growing market for Peristaltic pump during the forecast period. Peristaltic pump markets are estimated to register significant growth in China, India, Japan, and South Korea due to their strong demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical & medical, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, chemical processing and others. The growth of the Asia Pacific Peristaltic pump market is driven by the economic growth of countries such as China and India. Moreover, the growing demand from major end-use industries especially pharmaceutical sector in the region which further boosts the growth of the Peristaltic pump market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Stringent Regulations for Wastewater Treatment and Increasing Freshwater Capacity Additions

Increasing Global Investment for Development of New Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities

Expansion of Pharmaceutical Production Globally

Prevention of Contamination of Liquids

Lower Energy and Water Requirement Than Traditional Pumps while Transporting Heavy Media

Restraints

Availability of Large Number of Alternatives

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Pulsed Flow Characteristics

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Modern Pumps and Digital Pumping Solutions

Rising Capacity Expansions and Joint Venture Initiatives by End-users in Fast-Growing Markets

Small/Miniature Peristaltic Pumps

Challenges

Growing Demand for Customization from End-Use Industries

Low Scope of Product Differentiation

Price Sensitivity of End-users

Frequent Hose or Tube Replacements

Case Studies

Rolling Design Peristaltic Pumps Increased Equipment Longevity

Problems with Ferric Sulfate Clogging Solved by Peristaltic Pumps Used in Sewage Treatment Plants

Companies Mentioned

Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Inc

Albin Pump

Axflow Holding Ab

Baoding Shenchen Precision Pump Co. Ltd

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Etatron D. S.

Flowrox

Gilson Inc.

Graco Inc.

Heidolph Instruments

Idex Corporation

Integra

Lead Fluid Technology

Prefluid

Prominent Group

Psg (Pump Solutions Group) Dover

Ragazzini

Randolph Austin

Ravel Hiteks

Seko S.P.A.

Tapflo

Thomas

Verder Group

Wanner Engineering

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Wmftg)

Welco Co. Ltd.

