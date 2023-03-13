Westfield Specialty Introduces Suite of Management Liability Products

After a successful 2022, Westfield SpecialtySM is building on its momentum as the Management Liability (ML) team is now ready to address the coverage needs of public, private, and non-profit organizations.

The Westfield Specialty ML team, led by industry veterans Executive Vice President and head of Financial Lines Fred W. Cooper and Senior Vice President and head of Management Liability Raymond J. Ash, has launched a suite of management liability product offerings on both an admitted and surplus lines basis, including:

Public Company Primary D&O Policy

Lead Side-A DIC Policy

Excess Liability Policy

Primary Fiduciary Liability Policy

Westfield Specialty's ML product offerings are available on an admitted basis in a large number of states and the number continues to grow on an almost daily basis. The Westfield Specialty ML team also continues to expand its management liability product offerings. An Employment Practices Liability Policy and a Private/Non-Profit Policy including Directors & Officers, Employment Practices, Fiduciary, and Crime coverage are in the works and will be launched in early 2023.

"The broker response to our high caliber team and our suite of products has been fantastic," says Fred Cooper, Westfield Specialty Executive Vice President and head of Financial Lines. "We surprised the marketplace by launching admitted capabilities for many of our new products so early in our operations. Our announcement at the end of 2022 that our Excess policy could be used as admitted in 42 states is only a portion of our current admitted capabilities."

In addition to its comprehensive product offerings, the Westfield Specialty ML underwriting team offers a deep understanding of the industry and management liability coverage. Westfield Specialty's ML underwriting is backed by exceptional claims handling. Senior Vice President, Specialty Claims, Ari R. Magedoff is a recognized industry leader in the management of financial lines and management liability claims with more than 15 years of financial lines claims experience and a background in securities fraud litigation.

"I am excited to be working with Fred Cooper and Ray Ash, and to be partnering with the ML underwriting team," says Ari Magedoff. "We're building a best-in-class claims organization with years of industry experience to support these products and our clients."

Westfield Specialty, led by respected insurance industry veteran President Jack Kuhn, launched in July 2021, and is currently underwriting in five lines of business: E&S property, E&S excess casualty, professional lines, financial institutions, and management liability, as it looks to add several new lines of business. In its first year in the market, Westfield Specialty wrote nearly $300 million in gross written premium.

About Westfield

Westfield was founded in 1848 by a small group of hard-working farmers who believed in the promise of the future and the power of the individual. Today, 175 years later, as a leading U.S.-based property and casualty insurance company with $8.5 billion in GAAP assets, Westfield underwrites commercial, personal, surety, and specialty lines of coverage through a network of over 1,000 leading independent agents and brokers. Westfield recently acquired Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1200, establishing the company as a global franchise. Learn more at www.westfieldinsurance.com.

