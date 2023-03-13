The Continents States University Ranked #1 In The Top 10 Military-Friendly Schools

The Continents States University ranks highest in the top 10 military-friendly schools

The Continents States University has announced that it has been ranked #1 among the top 10 military-friendly schools in the United States. The rating takes into account six categories.

“We are happy to announce that our university has become the number one military-friendly university in the top 10 military-friendly schools,” says The Continents States University spokesperson. “We have exceeded the benchmark standards for military-friendly in various categories. The university is accredited by Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges, and Universities (ASIC) as a competency-based learning institution built for professionals.”

In Academics and Compliance, the University exceeds the benchmark standards by 38.74 percent. In Admission and Orientation, the percentage is 43.62. In the area of culture and commitment, The Continents States University has attained a whopping 60.89 percent. The financial aid and assistance category scores an impressive 55.56 percent.

The Continents States University exceeds standards by 76.19 percent in the all-important Graduation and Career category. It does even better in Military Student Support and Retention at 82.45 percent.

There are several reasons why The Continents States University has become the preferred online education resource for many students, including army personnel and veterans. Dr. Ricky Madison, the founder, is a disabled veteran who built The Continents States University to serve all students across the continents and to help the United States Military members and their families earn affordable education. This institution is an Educational Member of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). It complies with all the IACBE’s obligations for membership. The university is fully committed to ensuring excellence in business education.

The founder and administrators have dedicated their time and efforts to building The Continents States University as a better-educated universe. Affordability is one of the reasons why many people around the world have yet to be able to complete their education. Also, education is rapidly moving online thanks to the growing number of internet users and the availability of internet facilities.

Yet millions across the globe need more awareness to improve their living conditions and their children.

The Continents States University has carefully charted its mission, vision, and values. The goal is to serve the future needs of students across the globe.

The online American university is internationally accredited and committed to delivering modern, competitive, competency-based, and membership-based education globally to American students.

The Continent States University offers a Master of Science in Business Administration, a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership, and a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration. It has plans to offer many others in the future.

The University’s competency-based learning module can lead to enhanced engagement with students’ attention. The model is relevant to each student and tailored to their unique needs. As the pace of learning is customized, it also leads to better student outcomes. Students can master skills conveniently at their own pace. The innovative learning system helps students learn better while saving time and money.

The Continents States University allows students to achieve greater efficiency and increase productivity.

About The Continents States University

The Continents States University aims to equip future professionals with the right tools, skills, and opportunities to help them get excellent employment opportunities globally. The university was founded to offer affordable, quality, and competency-based education to everyone across the continents.

