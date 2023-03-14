Pacific Rejuvenation Médical Offers Awake Liposuction for Safe and Effective Fat Removal

Introducing Awake HD-Lipo and Renuvion J-Plasma by Pacific Rejuvenation Médical - innovative, safe cosmetic procedures without general anesthesia.

WEST HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Rejuvenation Médical, a premier cosmetic surgery center in Los Angeles, California, is offering an innovative procedure for patients seeking liposuction without general anesthesia. Awake HD-Lipo, a technique using ultrasound energy to dissolve excess body fat, is performed on patients while they are awake and under local anesthesia.

According to Dr. Brian Shafa, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Pacific Rejuvenation Médical, "We have done hundreds of Awake Procedures without complications, and patients prefer to be awake instead of undergoing anesthesia." Awake HD-Lipo is less invasive, with a faster recovery time and reduced risks associated with general anesthesia.

In addition to Awake HD-Lipo, Pacific Rejuvenation Médical offers Renuvion J-Plasma, a revolutionary non-surgical procedure for skin tightening. Unlike traditional tummy tucks, face lifts, and body sculpting, Renuvion J-Plasma is a unique alternative that tightens and refreshes loose skin without extensive surgery. The procedure is performed on an outpatient basis under local anesthesia or intravenous sedation, and the results are immediate and continue to improve during the healing journey.

Dr. Shafa explains, "Renuvion J-Plasma uses the innovative technology of streaming helium plasma under the skin, causing the tissue to contract immediately and trigger collagen production." Collagen is an essential protein that keeps the skin firm and elastic, and the procedure stimulates its production, even in places where its production has significantly reduced. Due to its non-invasive nature, Renuvion J-Plasma involves minimal risk factors and reduced downtime.

One satisfied patient said, "I was skeptical at first, but I couldn't be happier with the results. The Renuvion J-Plasma procedure was quick and painless, and the staff at Pacific Rejuvenation Médical made me feel comfortable and confident throughout the entire process. I highly recommend them to anyone looking to enhance their appearance."

In addition to the awake HD-Lipo and Renuvion J-Plasma procedures, Pacific Rejuvenation Médical also offers a range of other non-surgical treatments to help their patients achieve their desired look. These include Botox, dermal fillers, and laser skin rejuvenation and hair removal treatments.

The clinic's team of experienced and skilled medical professionals works closely with each patient to develop a personalized treatment plan that addresses their unique needs and goals. With a focus on safety, comfort, and effectiveness, Pacific Rejuvenation Médical has established itself as a trusted provider of cosmetic treatments in Los Angeles and beyond.

Patients interested in undergoing awake liposuction or Renuvion J-Plasma at Pacific Rejuvenation Médical can schedule a virtual consultation with Dr. Shafa to discuss their unique needs and goals.

