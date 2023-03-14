Climavision brings weather radar coverage to Cumberland Plateau
Newest part of supplemental radar network brings new level of protection
The new radar will not only serve the Plateau directly, but will also provide earlier detection and insight as dangerous weather moves into East Tennessee.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cumberland County, Tennessee has long served as the midway point between Nashville and Knoxville on Interstate 40, and its residents have learned to live in the gap between services those larger cities provide. Now, a climate tech pioneer is filling in that gap in one critical way – weather radar coverage.
Since the 1990s, the National Weather Service has monitored severe weather over Middle and East Tennessee using S-Band NEXRAD Radars located north of Nashville, East of Knoxville, and across the state line in Alabama. However, gaps can exist between these systems as the radar beam moves higher in the atmosphere the further it gets from the radar location. This leaves places like the Cumberland Plateau exposed to weather phenomena that can be especially threatening for them. For instance, two people died in Cumberland County during the Leap Day tornado outbreak of 2012.
That’s why Louisville-based Climavision has installed a new radar in Pleasant Hill, just west of Crossville. Climavision’s dual-polarization, X-Band weather radar is designed specifically to fill these gaps to provide the highest resolution view of what’s happening nearest to the ground.
While all warnings and notices will continue to come through official National Weather Service channels, the system will provide critical visibility enabling commercial forecasters and emergency officials to better plan, prepare, and respond to volatile weather situations.
“We’re proud to offer a new level of coverage to this entire area between Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga,” said Chris Goode, co-founder and CEO of Climavision. “The new radar will not only serve the Plateau directly, but will also provide earlier detection and insight as dangerous weather moves into East Tennessee.”
WCUD expects to have real-time data from the new radar in Pleasant Hill within 4-6 weeks, and Climavision is already at work on additional radars in other states – including Tennessee. The company plans to have 30 radars operational by the end of the year, scaling the network to more than 200, covering low-level gaps across the country.
Members of the media can download photos and video of the radars, as well as a map demonstrating the coverage gap here: TN-34 Media Kit. Attribute all assets to Climavision.
About Climavision
Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution weather radar and satellite network, combined with advanced weather prediction modelling and decades of industry expertise, to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision’s revolutionary new approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world’s largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit www.Climavision.com.
Bill Shory
Fleur de Lis Communications
+1 502-974-4332
Bill@FDLComms.com