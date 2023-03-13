Submit Release
Azerbaijan: EU and UNDP invites CSOs, socially oriented entrepreneurs and business to take part in bootcamp

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme invite social entrepreneurs, socially oriented businesses, and civil society organisations in Azerbaijan to take part in an Ideation Bootcamp. 

The ideation aims to encourage creative thinking and generate innovative business ideas that bring income and help address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The activity is organised by the ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP.

The deadline for applications is 30 March.

