USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Arrives in Civitavecchia, Italy

This is the ship’s first port visit in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations since entering the Mediterranean Sea through the Suez Canal in February 2023. The visit provides an opportunity to bolster the partnership between the U.S. and Italy and gives Sailors from Delbert D. Black a chance to explore the region.

During their time in Civitavecchia, the crew will have opportunities to explore the local area, make trips to Rome and Vatican City, and take in the history, cuisine, and culture of Italy.

“After over a month at sea, we are grateful for the opportunity to visit Civitavecchia, Italy, to enjoy some regional liberty and explore the area,” said Cmdr. Adam Stein, commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. “This visit is an incredible professional reward for our crew's performance during the past seven months of deployment, and will surely be a highlight that our Sailors will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

The ship arrived in Civitavecchia following the successful completion of the NATO antisubmarine warfare exercise Dynamic Manta.

Delbert D. Black, homeported in Mayport, Florida, is part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations for a scheduled deployment.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is the flagship of CSG-10, George H.W. Bush CSG. CSG-10 is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55).

The ships of DESRON-26 within CSG-10 are the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Nitze (DDG 94), USS Truxtun (DDG 103), and Delbert D. Black.

The squadrons of CVW-7 embarked aboard the George H.W. Bush are the "Sidewinders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, the "Jolly Rogers" of VFA-103, the "Knighthawks" of VFA-136, the "Pukin Dogs" of VFA-143, the "Bluetails" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the "Patriots" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and the "Grandmasters" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46.

For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe – U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.