Client Story on how First Republic Bank (FRB) Delivers for Clients despite, the recent historic Failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB)SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the recent banking crisis hit the USA and the historic Failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), many customers were left feeling uncertain about the future of their financial institutions. However, for Acies Management LLC, a real estate investment firm with a substantial amount of money in cash from the recent sale of a portfolio of industrial outside facilities, their experience with First Republic Bank (FRB) during this chaotic time has left them feeling reassured and confident in their banking partner.
Acies Management LLC had planned to distribute this cash back to their investors in terms of return of capital and profits, but the recent Silicon Valley Bank event raised concerns that the planned distribution may not go smoothly. However, First Republic Bank came through for Acies Management LLC, providing exceptional service and ensuring that the planned distribution was executed on time.
The bank's staff communicated with Acies Management LLC throughout the weekend, increasing all their daily wire limits and helping them get the distributions to all of their limited partner investors. FRB went above and beyond to ensure that Acies Management LLC's business was not interrupted during the recent crisis.
Acies Management LLC is confident that First Republic Bank will emerge from this crisis stronger and better. The bank's dedication to providing excellent customer service has not gone unnoticed, and Acies Management LLC is grateful for the exceptional service provided during this challenging time.
In conclusion, the story of Acies Management LLC and First Republic Bank is a testament to the power of a strong partnership between a customer and a financial institution. Even during times of crisis, First Republic Bank demonstrated their commitment to their customers by providing exceptional service and support. Acies Management LLC is proud to have First Republic Bank as their banking partner and looks forward to a long and successful relationship.
