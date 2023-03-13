Trucker Tools Completes Integration with EKA Solutions’ Omni-TMS™ Broker Platform

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools, the logistics industry’s leading freight tracking and matching software provider, announced today that integration between its broker software platform and EKA Solutions Inc.’s Omni-TMS™, Broker Platform is complete.



The integration partnership between Trucker Tools and EKA Solutions allows EKA Omni-TMS™ Broker Platform users to access real-time tracking data generated by the Trucker Tools driver app directly in the TMS platform. The integration also includes Trucker Tools’ Smart Capacity digital freight matching platform that streamlines and automates every aspect of capacity sourcing and management for freight brokerages and logistics providers.

“The integration is a powerful one, as it allows our customers to leverage the automation and business intelligence tools offered by the EKA Omni-TMS™ Broker Platform in combination with Trucker Tools’ industry-leading freight tracking and matching technology,” said Trucker Tools’ C.E.O. Kary Jablonski. “Ultimately this integration partnership can reduce costs, increase efficiency and provide a single platform experience, which is crucial for companies who want to grow their book of business in the coming year.”

EKA Solutions provides scalable, end-to-end software platforms to freight brokers, carriers, shippers and freight forwarders. The company’s flagship EKA Omni-TMS™ Broker Platform empowers small, medium and large-sized freight brokers and third-party logistics providers to increase revenue, lower operating costs and improve customer service. The platform’s asset optimization, automated workflows, dynamic driver/truck assignment, back-office tools and comprehensive reporting are bundled together in an intuitive, streamlined interface for easy training and implementation.

“EKA is excited to work with Trucker Tools, the undisputed industry leader in freight tracking and load matching. This collaboration expands EKA Omni-TMS™ capability to provide synchronous interoperable SaaS based embedded solutions to enable automated and optimized shipment matching to carrier capacity, and shipment visibility to delivery. This elevates the broker customer experience to the next level.” said JJ Singh, Founder and CEO, EKA Solutions, Inc.

Trucker Tools’ comprehensive Smart Capacity software platform provides predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking, and digital document management to more than 350 leading freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app, which was launched in 2013 and to date has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools

Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Virginia, is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by nearly 2.5 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools’ load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About EKA Solutions, Inc.

EKA Solutions, Inc., provides a transformational cloud-based SaaS digital freight ecosystem management platform, dFEMX™, to manage customer's freight businesses and enable synchronous integration with key service providers to deliver services. Also, EKA provides the Smart, Unified Platform EKA Omni-TMS™ for - Virtually – Everyone. It empowers small and medium size broker, carrier, and shipper businesses to operate from quote-to-cash with affordable and best-in-class digital tools, enabling the higher performance demanded in tomorrow's supply chain. For more information, visit: https://www.go-eka.com.

Trucker Tools Media Contact: Tracy Neill, Director of Marketing, 703-955-3560, marketing@truckertools.com.