Garden City man ordered to repay nearly $80,000 taken from father

KANSAS, March 13 - WELLINGTON – (March 13, 2023) – A Garden City man has been sentenced to repay nearly $80,000 that he illegally took from his from his father’s bank accounts, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said today.

Abelio Carvajal Jr., 53, of Garden City, was sentenced in Sumner County District Court by Judge William R. Mott on one count of mistreatment of an elder person. Mott sentenced Carvajal Jr., to repay his father or his estate $79,836. He was also sentenced to serve 24 months of supervised probation.

Carvajal Jr., pleaded guilty to the charge on February 2. Investigators with the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Kobach’s office and the Mulvane Police Department determined that Carvajal Jr., had knowlingly and feloniously taken the personal property of his father in violation of the Kansas Power of Attorney Act. Between August 22, 2016, and April 2, 2018, Carvajal Jr., took money out of his father’s bank accounts for his own benefit, as well as acquired a home equity loan on his father’s house that was later repossessed and sold for failure to make payments on the loan.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Silvermintz of Kobach’s office.

“We take cases of abuse and neglect of elder Kansans seriously,” Silvermintz said. “Persons who suspect that a neighbor or loved one is being abused should not hesitate to reach out to the appropriate agencies for investigation.”

The Attorney General's Office works with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, law enforcement and prosecutors statewide to help prevent and prosecute crimes against children and vulnerable adults across Kansas.

To report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult in the community, telephone the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330. If elder abuse, neglect or exploitation occurred in a Nursing Home, Hospital, or by a Home Health Agency, etc. please telephone the elder abuse hotline at 1-800-842-0078. In the event of an emergency contact your local law enforcement or call 911.

More information is available at www.ag.ks.gov.