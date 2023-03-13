Monday, March 13

Another major cutoff in the WA Legislature: Here’s what passed and what didn’t

Wednesday marked another major deadline during the 2023 legislative session as bills had to be passed out of their house of origin in order to continue their progress in the state Legislature. Bills that have been passed from their first chamber will now head to the opposite chamber for committee hearings. During a press conference with Democratic leaders on Thursday, Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, told reporters that Senate Democrats were “pleased” with the policies that will advance forward and that lawmakers had tackled many significant issues so far. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Elaine Thompson)

WA lawmakers pass housing, firearm bills ahead of cutoff, leave rent control, recycling bills behind

Washington lawmakers are getting back into the swing of working on legislation in committees following a key cutoff deadline. Legislative leaders are celebrating bipartisan progress on bills to increase the supply of housing and support workforce development, particularly among nurses. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) said she’s pleased with how the week and a half of full time floor action went, highlighting the high number of bills passed — many with bipartisan support. “One of the things I asked at the beginning of the session – I asked my caucus – was to focus on common ground,” Jinkins said. Continue reading at KNKX. (NW News)

Washington state may boost 988 hotline funding as demand grows

Last summer, the federal government made access to suicide and crisis counseling much simpler by launching the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – a shorter version of the (still functional) 10-digit suicide prevention hotline. Now, as awareness spreads, call centers are feeling pressure to keep up with the growing number of people seeking 24/7 behavioral health support by calling or texting 988 to have a confidential conversation with someone trained to help, free of charge. State lawmakers are considering a proposal this session to boost funding for the 988 service. House Bill 1134 would add money to the budget to support rapid-response teams, provide more comprehensive training for responders, and put into motion a statewide marketing campaign. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

Associated Press

State Senate OKs bill to change police pursuit law (Van De Wege, Dhingra, Lovick)

Aberdeen Daily World

Extra SNAP cash expires for 16K on Grays Harbor

Axios

Our winters are warming, despite this year’s cold spell

Lawmakers advance plan to legalize more duplexes and quadplexes (Bateman)

Capital Press

Washington bill shielding private fish groups from suits draws opposition (Lekanoff)

Columbian

Leading the charge for EVs in Clark County

Editorial: In Our View: Moeller leaves legacy of dedicated public service

Editorial: In Our View: To combat homelessness, outreach essential

The Daily News

WA state, Cowlitz County officials review how bail amounts affect crime, suspects

WA bill to address housing discrimination, including previously in some Longview neighborhoods (Taylor)

Everett Herald

Inslee wants pursuit bill and press houses face demolition (Billig)

Tribes granted permit to build behavioral health center near Stanwood

Yes, it’s legal (and risky) to bike on WA highways — with big exceptions

Amid smoke-filled summers, motivated teachers drive climate education

Kent Reporter

33rd Legislative District representatives set March 18 town hall (Keiser, Orwall, Gregerson)

Olympian

Walmart to eliminate plastic bags in WA soon. What to know about state’s bag restrictions

Olympia schools deficit could fall to $13.9 million, but only with layoffs, update shows

Another major cutoff in the WA Legislature: Here’s what passed and what didn’t (Billig, Bateman, Wellman, Peterson, Berry, Dhingra, Lovick, Ramel, Ramos)

Peninsula Daily News

District 24 scorecard (Van De Wege, Tharinger, Chapman)

Peninsula hospitals exempt from bill (Van De Wege, Tharinger, Chapman)

Puget Sound Business Journal

Businesses could face penalties as new worker protections kick in

Seattle Times

WA has no hate crime hotline, but the idea is gaining traction (Valdez)

These WA ZIP codes saw the most applicants for Biden’s student loan relief

Fearmongering diverts attention from real threats of gender oppression

Editorial: Pass compromise bill on illicit drug possession

Opinion: Transparency is key to good government

Skagit Valley Herald

Cascade River nominated to receive more water quality protections

North Cascades National Park visitation returns to normal

The Skanner

In Post-Roe World, College Coaches Search For Middle Ground

Sol De Yakima

Senado de WA aprueba proyecto para modificar ley de persecuciones policiales (Lovick, Dhingra)

Spokesman Review

A number of bills are dead in the Legislature. Here’s a look at what likely won’t make it through this year (Billig)

Yakima Herald-Republic

As rent costs increase, so does pressure on Yakima County renters and landlords

Editorial: Air study’s a start — but then what?

KING 5 TV (NBC)

In Session: police pursuit, gun bills survive cutoff deadline

Washington House committee considers harsher penalties for sexually abusive jail guards under ‘Kimberly Bender’s law’

Hazing was the ‘breaking point’ for WSU freshman who died by suicide, parents say

Where Washington stands on making Daylight Saving Time permanent

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Senators Cantwell and Murray announce over $8.75 million for Bellingham, Pullman, Spokane airports

Washington DOH to end free at-home COVID testing program in May

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington law enforcement seek solutions to address uptick in child fentanyl overdoses

KNKX Public Radio

The job market slowed last month, but it’s still too hot to ease inflation fears

WA lawmakers pass housing, firearm bills ahead of cutoff, leave rent control, recycling bills behind (Jinkins, Fitzgibbon, Billig)

KUOW Public Radio

Which WA bills survived this week’s legislative deadline?

Week in Review: police pursuits, “pink tax,” and housing

KXLY (ABC)

WA lawmakers passed a bill eliminating Daylight Saving Time, but why hasn’t it gone into effect? (Riccelli)

NW Public Radio

Stockpile of Boeing 737 MAX jets assures Moses Lake years of work

Cascadia Daily News

Bills to ‘fix’ 2021 police reforms advance in Olympia (Rule, Shewmake, Lovelett)

Crosscut

Washington state may boost 988 hotline funding as demand grows (Orwall)

MyNorthwest

Washington students still less likely to enroll in college after pandemic

Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate (Lovick)

Slog

State Democrats Stiff Renters Again (Jinkins, Billig, Randall, Bergquist, Chopp, Fey, Fosse, Gregerson, Reed, Ryu, Springer, Street, Thai, Walen, Keiser, Mullet, Davis, Goodman, Hackney, Farivar, Mena, Nobles, Liias, Hasegawa, Ramel)

West Seattle Blog

Question for your state legislators? Send it now for Tuesday’s online town hall