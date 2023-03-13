Monday, March 13
Another major cutoff in the WA Legislature: Here’s what passed and what didn’t
Wednesday marked another major deadline during the 2023 legislative session as bills had to be passed out of their house of origin in order to continue their progress in the state Legislature. Bills that have been passed from their first chamber will now head to the opposite chamber for committee hearings. During a press conference with Democratic leaders on Thursday, Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, told reporters that Senate Democrats were “pleased” with the policies that will advance forward and that lawmakers had tackled many significant issues so far. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Elaine Thompson)
WA lawmakers pass housing, firearm bills ahead of cutoff, leave rent control, recycling bills behind
Washington lawmakers are getting back into the swing of working on legislation in committees following a key cutoff deadline. Legislative leaders are celebrating bipartisan progress on bills to increase the supply of housing and support workforce development, particularly among nurses. House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma) said she’s pleased with how the week and a half of full time floor action went, highlighting the high number of bills passed — many with bipartisan support. “One of the things I asked at the beginning of the session – I asked my caucus – was to focus on common ground,” Jinkins said. Continue reading at KNKX. (NW News)
Washington state may boost 988 hotline funding as demand grows
Last summer, the federal government made access to suicide and crisis counseling much simpler by launching the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – a shorter version of the (still functional) 10-digit suicide prevention hotline. Now, as awareness spreads, call centers are feeling pressure to keep up with the growing number of people seeking 24/7 behavioral health support by calling or texting 988 to have a confidential conversation with someone trained to help, free of charge. State lawmakers are considering a proposal this session to boost funding for the 988 service. House Bill 1134 would add money to the budget to support rapid-response teams, provide more comprehensive training for responders, and put into motion a statewide marketing campaign. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)
