LIFULL Connect Acquires LAMUDI MEXICO From EMPG, Furthering its Growth as the Leading Real Estate Portal in LatAm
Lamudi’s Mexico marketplace solutions will complement LIFULL Connect’s existing platforms in Mexico.
We look forward to working with the talented team at Lamudi Mexico to create even more value for our customers in Mexico and beyond.”CIUDAD DE MéXICO, MEXICO, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global marketplace group LIFULL Connect has announced the strategic acquisition of Lamudi Mexico, a leading online real estate platform in the country.
— Mauricio Silver, LIFULL Connect's CEO
The acquisition of Lamudi Mexico by LIFULL Connect is a significant move in the Mexican real estate market, offering numerous benefits to both property seekers and real estate professionals. With Lamudi Mexico's extensive presence in the country and Lifull Connect's global resources and expertise, the acquisition promises to enhance the online real estate experience in Mexico, making it easier for people to find their dream property and for agents and developers to grow their businesses. This acquisition is a clear sign of LIFULL Connect's commitment to expanding its presence in Latin America, and its dedication to providing innovative solutions and services to customers around the world.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Lamudi Mexico," said Mauricio Silber, CEO of LIFULL Connect. "The addition of Lamudi Mexico to our portfolio is a significant step towards our goal of becoming the region's leading global real estate marketplace. We look forward to working with the talented team at Lamudi Mexico to create even more value for our customers in Mexico and beyond."
With LIFULL Connect's acquisition, Lamudi Mexico will be able to strengthen its offering further, leveraging LIFULL Connect's expertise and resources in the global real estate market. The acquisition will also enable LIFULL Connect to expand its footprint in Latin America, where it has already established a strong presence through its existing operations.
"We are excited to join forces with LIFULL Connect," said Jaume Molet, Managing Director of Lamudi Mexico. "This acquisition marks a new chapter in the history of Lamudi Mexico. We are confident that LIFULL Connect's global network and resources will enable us to serve our customers better and expand our reach."
>About LIFULL Connect
LIFULL Connect is the leading digital marketplace group owned by LIFULL. It serves over 180 million users monthly, with over 250 sites in 63 countries. LIFULL Connect seeks to connect people and help them make some of the biggest decisions in their life, and its mission is to change people’s lives, one search at a time. LIFULL Connect has offices in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, including Mexico City, Bogota, Lima, and Santiago de Chile. Trovit, Mitula, Nestoria, Properati, and Dot Property are some of the real estate-focused websites in its portfolio, which also include Fazwaz in Thailand, recently announced by the company. For more information, visit https://www.lifullconnect.com/about-us/.
>About EMPG
EMPG is the leading property verticals, and online classifieds platform in emerging markets focused on MENA, South, and Southeast Asia. The Group's flagship platforms are Bayut, Dubizzle, Zameen.com, OLX and Lamudi. EMPG is present in more than 50 cities across its target regions, with over 200 million monthly visits to its platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.empg.com/.
>About Lamudi Mexico
Lamudi Mexico is a leading online real estate platform that connects property seekers with real estate professionals in Mexico. Launched in 2013, Lamudi Mexico has quickly become a destination for those looking to buy, rent, or sell properties nationwide.
Lamudi Mexico's user-friendly interface and intuitive features make it easy for anyone to find their dream property. Whether looking for a modern apartment in Mexico City or a beachfront villa in Cancun, Lamudi Mexico has something for everyone.
Media contact
Ricardo Meneses Flores
Data Journalist Manager
prensa@lifullconnect.com
+593 99 472 2408
Ricardo Meneses F
Lifull Connect
+593 99 472 2408
prensa@lifullconnect.com