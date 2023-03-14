Smartex Apparel is Thrilled to Present New Styles at Impressions Expo in Atlantic City, NJ
Famous wholesale apparel brand invites attendees to visit them at Booth #707.GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 23-25, 2023, Smartex Apparel sets to take the Impressions Expo by storm with brand-new styles and colors for the upcoming spring season. This three-day event will occur at the Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, NJ. Located at Booth #707, Smartex Apparel welcomes event attendees to visit their booth to see what styles and colors will soon be available for order.
Impressions Expo Atlantic City is the #1 source for what is new and upcoming in the decorated apparel industry. Attendees can frequent educational seminars with expert speakers, experience peer networking opportunities, and visit many booths from top exhibitors in the industry. Smartex Apparel is excited to showcase its new designs and show how its apparel can help companies stand out in their respective industries.
If a potential attendee is unsure if they want to visit the three-day event, Smartex Apparel has made this decision extremely simple by offering a free pass for customers! Customers can register and enter the promotional code: EXIV823317 for a free visit to Impressions Expo Atlantic City. Smartex Apparel encourages everyone to take advantage of the promotion and looks forward to connecting at Booth #707!
About the Company:
With over 15 years of manufacturing, design, and sales experience, Smartex Apparel Inc. creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. Smartex Apparel created the brand Smart Blanks to represent their quality apparel. All of the product lines feature a signature ring-spun combed cotton and versatile style perfect for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit at the proper pricing. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and delivering a superior customer service experience.
Liliana Tafoya
Smartex Apparel Inc.
+1 214-677-1588
liliana@smartexapparel.com