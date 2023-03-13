Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple 

BOSTON — Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca L. Tepper today announced the appointment of Bonnie Heiple as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). MassDEP works to protect and enhance the Commonwealth's natural resources to foster the health, safety, and welfare of all people. Heiple starts on March 20.

“Massachusetts residents should know that they have a leader at MassDEP who will protect their communities,” said Governor Healey. “As commissioner, Bonnie Heiple will be focused on protecting our residents and our most precious resources from harmful contaminants and the threats of a changing climate. We’re thrilled to welcome Bonnie to the Healey-Driscoll Administration.”

“Our cities and towns need a strong partner at MassDEP to guide their efforts to provide clean drinking water, harness the potential of our lands, and build resiliency,” continued Lieutenant Governor Driscoll. “Bonnie Heiple will be a great collaborator to our local communities and residents as we chart a course during the climate crisis.”

“As the Commonwealth steps up its efforts to protect our communities from the most severe impacts of climate change, improve our air and water quality, and combat PFAS contamination, I know the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will be terrifically positioned with Bonnie as Commissioner,” said Secretary Tepper. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to a healthier, cleaner net zero emissions future and protecting our natural resources. With Bonnie’s leadership, we'll get that done.”

“Everyone – no matter their race, income, or zip code – deserves clean air, safe water, and the opportunity to live in a healthy community,” added Heiple. “I’m grateful to Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, and Secretary Tepper for the opportunity to guide the Department of Environmental Protection at this significant time. I will engage meaningfully with communities and stakeholders on the critically important missions of the agency to ensure a sustainable Massachusetts for generations to come.”

About Bonnie Heiple

Bonnie Heiple comes to MassDEP from the law firm Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, where she practiced environmental and energy law nationally. Her environmental work includes litigation, regulatory compliance, and advising clients in rapidly evolving areas, including environmental, social, and governance issues. Her energy practice focused on permitting renewable energy generation, transmission, and storage projects across the U.S. A graduate of Boston University School of Law and magna cum laude from Bucknell University, she is a leader in the American Bar Association’s Section on Energy, Environment, and Resources, and serves on the Boards of the Women’s Bar Foundation, Women’s Energy Network, and American Lung Association.

Statements of Support

John Beling, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation

“We are living in an important moment for environmental protection as clean energy sources come online and federal dollars start flowing. Having worked with Bonnie in various capacities for more than a decade, I know she will be a strong leader for this moment, and look forward to collaborating with her and MassDEP on issues of regional significance."

Daniel Halston, WilmerHale partner-in-charge of Boston office

“In Bonnie's long tenure at WilmerHale, she has proven herself as a go-to environmental attorney in New England and throughout the nation. As the Commonwealth seeks to improve air and water quality, address polluted properties, and prepare for a clean energy future, we will be in good hands with Bonnie at the helm of MassDEP.”

Jeff Dennis, Section Chair-Elect, American Bar Association Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources (SEER)

“Bonnie is a terrific leader with a deep knowledge of environmental and energy law and policy. Her collaborative approach and wealth of expertise will position the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to tackle the most pressing environmental risks facing the state and prioritize critical environmental justice issues.”

###