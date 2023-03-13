IUB selects public hearing location for Alliant Energy's proposed solar, battery storage project

Hearing to be held April 13, 2023, in Fort Madison

(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) has set the location for the public hearing regarding a proposed solar and battery storage facilities project by Interstate Power and Light Company, a subsidiary of Alliant Energy (Alliant). The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. April 13, 2023, at the Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison, Iowa.

On February 3, 2023, the IUB issued an order setting the hearing date in Lee County. In that order, the IUB stated it would issue a subsequent order identifying the hearing time and location.

Alliant filed its application on October 31, 2022, requesting a certificate of public convenience, use and necessity under Iowa Code chapter 476A for a proposed 150 megawatt (MW) solar electric generation facility and a 75 MW battery energy storage facility located near the city of Wever in Lee County, Iowa. Alliant’s proposed project is pending before the IUB in Docket No. GCU-2022-0003.

The March 10, 2023, order setting the hearing location also requires Alliant to mail a copy of the official notice of the hearing, noted as Attachment A to the order, to landowners of record or located within 1,000 linear feet of the proposed project site no later than the first day of publication of the official hearing notice. Alliant must also file proof of mailing by affidavit not less than five days before the hearing.

Alliant must publish Attachment A in a general circulation newspaper in Lee County once a week for two consecutive weeks, with the second publication being at least 20 days prior to the April 13 hearing date, and file proof of publication not less than five days prior to the hearing.

Documents regarding Alliant’s proposed project are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket No. GCU-2022-0003.