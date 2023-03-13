iQor Opens New Contact Center in Colombia to Expand BPO Integrated Digital Services

New South America Location Meets Demand With Digitally Savvy Bilingual Customer Support Workforce

iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, is celebrating the grand opening of its first contact center in South America at 4:30 p.m. COT on March 14, 2023. The ceremony will take place at iQor Colombia, Cra 48 # 32B Sur – 139, Centro Comercial Viva Envigado, Torre Oficinas, Piso 11, Envigado, Colombia.

iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik and iQor Colombia Senior Operations Director Fabian Garcia will speak at the event. They will be joined by members of iQor's senior leadership team in addition to dignitaries of the Medellín community.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new location in Colombia to support the growing demand for omnichannel customer service that optimizes CX automation and human expertise. We look forward to investing in the local community through excellent career opportunities and charitable initiatives that build positive connections," said Praznik.

The new location in Medellín marks iQor's expansion to 10 countries to meet the need for BPO integrated digital services. Medellín was selected for its high-tech innovation as well as its highly skilled digitally savvy bilingual workforce.

The initial launch in Medellín supports approximately 500 frontline employees with plans for expansion later this year. The 25,000-square-foot facility incorporates the latest technology with best-in-class collaborative areas to provide digital CX and omnichannel customer support to global clients across all industries.

iQor's forward-thinking design and technology make working with us fun, no matter where the work is happening. Employees enjoy career growth and development, flexible hybrid work environments with work-in-office and work-at-home opportunities, fantastic benefits, and an irresistible culture.

Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential can apply online at apply.iqor.com or visit iQor Colombia's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/iqorcolombia.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

