Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,216 in the last 365 days.

IRTH Communications Sponsors the 35th Annual ROTH Conference in March 2023

Supporting clients across various industries at the premier small cap investment event of the year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing, and strategic consulting services to high-growth potential small-cap companies, is proud to announce that it is once again sponsoring the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 12–14 at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California.

Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications said, "We are honored to once again be supporting Roth and the vibrant financial community that they have built around their prestigious, annual conference.  We have clients presenting from the oncology, biotech, semiconductor, and consumer electronics space. We look forward to facilitating meaningful connections and sharing valuable ideas with the investment community."

About the 35th Annual Roth Conference
The 35th Annual ROTH Conference, hosted by Roth MKM, will be held on March 12–14, 2023 and feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment. For more information, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit: www.irthcommunications.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irth-communications-sponsors-the-35th-annual-roth-conference-in-march-2023-301770369.html

SOURCE IRTH Communications

You just read:

IRTH Communications Sponsors the 35th Annual ROTH Conference in March 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more