Canada invests in safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians along Surrey's King George Boulevard

SURREY, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, and Her Worship Brenda Locke, Mayor of Surrey, announced a federal investment of more than $6.5 million to make King George Boulevard safer for active transportation users.

Pedestrian safety measures and protected cycling infrastructure will be put in place between 96th and 108th avenues. Planned pedestrian safety improvements include wider sidewalks, curb extensions, new crosswalks and accessible curb ramps. Modifications to traffic signals will also be completed to separate left turning vehicles, improve pedestrian visibility and protect vulnerable road users. The project will also introduce five kilometres of protected cycling lanes with concrete curbs to separate cyclists from vehicle traffic.

This investment will enhance the safety of vulnerable road users, who account for nearly 70% of traffic injuries and deaths along King George Boulevard, and advance the city's Vision Zero commitments. Once constructed, these corridor improvements are expected to reduce collisions and prevent over 100 injuries in three years.

Providing safe and continuous active transportation infrastructure in Surrey City Centre will also encourage more people to walk and bike along the corridor and create economic benefits for local businesses.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Active transportation is important for growing and connecting communities, and for providing affordable and convenient travel alternatives. Improving safety for cyclists and pedestrians on this busy road is of paramount concern in this community. We are pleased to work with our partners to ensure residents can get to work, school, and other places they need to go safely while enjoying green transportation options."

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The fast-growing Surrey City Centre is undergoing a transformation from a suburban town centre to a walkable, high density, transit-oriented downtown. A key piece of that goal is to design streets that enable movement for all types of traffic. King George Boulevard contains six of the City's top 50 high-collision intersections, with pedestrians and cyclists accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the injuries along the corridor. This funding will help improve pedestrian safety, provide a safe space for cyclists and more. I thank the federal government for its support in making this project possible."

Her Worship Brenda Locke, Mayor of Surrey

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Active Transportation Fund.

funding comes from the Active Transportation Fund. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years starting in 2021 to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's first National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years starting in 2021 to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of first National Active Transportation Strategy. The fund invests in projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

Applications for planning and capital projects from eligible Indigenous recipients are currently accepted on an ongoing basis.

Municipal governments, local and regional governments such as service districts, and Indigenous organizations are eligible recipients for the Active Transportation Fund. Provinces, territories, and not-for-profit organizations are also eligible in specific circumstances.

Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada