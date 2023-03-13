MultiTech Showcases Massive IoT with Secure Zero Touch Hyperscalability and the Convergence of Enterprise Wireless Communications at LoRaWAN Live

Showcases Secure Zero-Touch Hyperscalability of LoRaWAN Devices to AWS services to quickly deploy, manage, and secure massive IoT solutions; OEMs and Solution Providers Can Now Simplify their LoRaWAN Connected Products and Services Journey with the Award-winning MultiTech OneBox Kit

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY -

When: March 14-16

Where: Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

What: LoRaWAN Live, Orlando

Product Demonstrations

Location: LoRaWAN Live Marketplace - Table 12 in the Smart Buildings section

Sensor to Cloud applications at scale converging Enterprise Private 5G & LoRaWAN® for agile & elastic network performance. Learn how LoRaWAN is wirelessly connecting the massive IoT of battery-operated, cost-efficient sensors utilizing the AWS Private 5G mobile broadband wireless network for highly predictable, secure coverage and control across a campus and inside buildings.

Demonstration of the MultiTech OneBox™ Kit showcasing Zero-Touch Secure onboarding of MultiTech Conduit AP gateways to Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT Core for LoRaWAN. Using KORE OmniSIM SAFE connectivity, the SIM is employed as a root of trust to protect IoT data communications enabling authentication, provisioning and high scale deployments across a territory or country, without the need for costly on-site commissioning or staging.

Presentations

Title: "Crossing the Chasm - Where LoRaWAN is Scaling Fast with Strong ROI" (Smart Buildings)

Time: March 16, 2:10 PM to 2:40 PM

Location: Tuscan III

Speaker: Daniel Quant, Vice President of Strategic Development, MultiTech

Details:

LoRaWAN has crossed the chasm, providing numerous markets worldwide with the newfound ability to connect products and services to maximize their ROI. Drawing from high scale deployments in the restaurant, retail, and smart building markets, "Crossing the Chasm" explores the impact of the newest LoRaWAN solutions that are streamlining operations, reducing costly risk exposure, and mitigating labor shortages. According to industry estimates, 14,000 people in the US experience a water damage emergency at home or work each day. The costs are just as staggering with water damage and mold costing the insurance industry $2.5 billion dollars per year and rising fast! Particular attention will be given to markets realizing elevated levels of ROI from recent LoRaWAN installations; lessons learned; and next steps in leveraging LoRaWAN in these growing markets.

Panels

Title: Smart Refrigeration: How LoRaWAN Enables Regulation Compliance & Reduces Food Waste

Time: March 16, 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Tucson III

Panelists: Daniel Quant, Vice President of Strategic Development, MultiTech; Ryan Chacon, Co-Creator and CMO, IoT for All; Dan Lueers, Director of Engineering, Therma; Wei Wang, Senior Manager, PwC USA;

Details:

Panelists will discuss how LoRaWAN is used to monitor cold chain and provide digital food safety compliance across tens of thousands of retail locations resulting in positive impacts on business efficiencies, ESG compliance, and food waste while enabling a personalized customer experience. Highlights will focus on the lessons learned in quickly deploying across a region or territory, such as, who is the end buyer, and who is installing the solutions and the value to manage sensors and networks remotely.

About MultiTech

MultiTech products simplify the Connected Product and Connected Service journey for OEM's, Service and Solutions Providers. Our standard and customized wireless sensing and communications products use proven, standards-based technologies and open architectures, reducing time, effort and risk for our customers. MultiTech products are easy to integrate, easy to deploy and easy to scale, delivering best in class performance and value. We work closely with our customers, providing expert support, from architecture to integration and deployment. Our U.S. and global manufacturing agility enables us to work in partnership with our customers at any volume. We deliver to your business requirements, from off-the-shelf to pre-configured products or fully customized solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.multitech.com. Contact ~ Jennifer Costello, Tel: +1 781-715-4870, Email: jcostello@multitech.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Costello, MultiTech, 7817154870, jcostello@multitech.com

SOURCE MultiTech