Axos Bank Provides FDIC Deposit Insurance Coverage up to $150MM* With Insured Cash Sweep

The Axos Bank Insured Cash Sweep offers secure and transparent protection for deposits above the $250,000 FDIC insurance limit for businesses and consumers

Axos Bank provides its Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) program, which offers multimillion-dollar FDIC insurance coverage – and peace of mind – to commercial, small business, and consumer banking clients. Through IntraFi® Network DepositsSM, the ICS program provides expanded protection of liquid deposits up to $150 million with FDIC insurance, backed by the full faith of the federal government.

After a streamlined account opening process through dedicated relationship managers, commercial clients receive access to a sophisticated treasury management platform capable of managing the needs of middle-market clients. Consumers can open accounts digitally or through a relationship manager and access a best-in-class consumer online platform & mobile application. Commercial and consumer clients avoid the inconvenience of opening multiple accounts to receive full FDIC insurance coverage and experience the convenience of one banking relationship.

Axos Bank offers a wide variety of award-winning products and services – including personal, small business, and commercial banking, investing, and commercial, personal, auto, and home loans – to provide an all-encompassing and convenient way to manage your financial needs. Interested parties should contact Axos Bank at 1-855-818-4113 for a consumer deposit account and 1-833-307-1542 for a commercial deposit account.

*Maximum coverage of $150MM per IntraFi website as of March 13, 2023; this amount is subject to change.

About Axos Bank

Born digital, Axos Bank empowers smarter money choices by offering a full suite of banking, investing and personal financial management tools in one convenient place. Through its proprietary online banking platform, Axos gives customers access to a range of award-winning banking products built around competitive interest rates and no-to-low fees. Axos Bank holds over $18.7 billion in consolidated assets and is a wholly owned unit of Axos Financial, whose common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol "AX" and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com.

