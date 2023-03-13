INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First Republic Bank and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First Republic Bank ("First Republic" or "the Company") FRC for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. First Republic led a wave of declining bank share prices on March 13, 2023, based on concerns that it may not have sufficient liquidity. The liquidity concerns persisted even after the Company secured emergency funding. In a downgrade of the Company's shares, Raymond James wrote: "Despite the added liquidity sources, we believe deposit balances will remain under pressure in the immediate near term. While we believe the bank received some deposit inflows on Thursday during the bank run at SVB, additional panic among large depositors may have driven deposit balances lower since Thursday." Based on this news, shares of First Republic fell by more than 66% in intraday trading on March 13, 2023.

