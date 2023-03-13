Hedgehog Lab: Boston Tech Consultancy Eyes United States Growth with Key C-Suite Hire

Hedgehog Lab, a global tech consultancy with a human-centered approach, has named Edward Marshall (Ed) as its new chief technology officer. Previously, Marshall served as the director of technology for Infinity Works, a cloud and digital transformation consultancy, before becoming managing director during its acquisition by Accenture in 2021. Marshall brings a wealth of valuable insights to Hedgehog Lab with his extensive background in financial services, gambling and healthcare.

Hedgehog Lab is known for assisting global brands in user research, UI/UX design, engineering, cloud, & data science to deliver custom app development and digital transformation services. Having originally founded in the UK, the firm quickly built a reputation as the go-to consultancy and began attracting clients from around the globe, which led to the 2015 opening of the United States office in Boston.

Since the global expansion, the firm has become recognized as the number one app development company in Boston, and has been appointed to develop apps for a wide range of US organizations, including a Lifesciences and Utilities companies in California; Insurance, Healthcare and Social Media companies in Texas; Logistics and Health and Wellness companies in Virginia/Maryland: Investment and Healthcare companies in New York, and Technology and Utilities companies in Boston.

As the new Chief Technology Officer, Marshall's focus on leveraging growth potential in the US market is a critical move for hedgehog lab, as the demand for web, mobile, cloud, and AI-based projects is rapidly increasing. Marshall's extensive experience in these areas will allow him to understand the market's desires, and mould future offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Ed said: "The opportunity I'm being given to make an impact at Hedgehog Lab at a pivotal point in their growth fills me with pride. Hedgehog Lab is in such a fantastic position in today's global market, and I cannot wait to build on that and lead the firm to further success in both the US and Canada.

"Patrick Richardson, Marketing Director at Hedgehog Lab's Boston office added: "The addition of Ed to our team at Hedgehog Lab signifies a huge milestone in our journey towards providing human-centred digital products and solutions. With his expertise in converting user research into exceptional digital solutions, Ed will play a critical role in ensuring that we deliver the best-in-class digital products and solutions that exceed the needs of our clients and their users."

# # #

About Hedgehog Lab

Hedgehog Lab is a global tech consultancy with a human-centered approach. Our experts in UXR, UI/UX, engineering, cloud, & data science partner to deliver custom app development and digital transformation services. Offices are located in Boston, London, Newcastle Upon Tyne & Sofia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005629/en/