NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom antibody market size is projected to reach USD 860 million by 2028 from USD 548 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment for the development of ADCs and rising research in structure-based drug design and therapeutics mAbs of custom antibody, are driving the market growth at a faster pace.

The recombinant antibodies segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

On the basis of type, the custom antibody market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and others.The recombinant antibodies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth is attributed to low immunogenicity and increased research reproducibility offered by recombinant antibodies. This is likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth.

The mice source is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023.

Based on the source, the market is segmented into mice, rabbits, and others. The mice segment is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to factors that mice are conventionally preferred hosts for mAbs production for research purposes.

In 2022, the research applications segment held a dominant share.

Based on application, the custom antibody market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment held a dominant share of the custom antibody market. Adoption of custom antibody in research and drug discovery & development is one of the major factors anticipated to project the market growth

The oncology segment is likely to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Based on indication, the custom antibody market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurobiology, cardiovascular diseases, and others.The oncology indication segment held a dominant share of the custom antibody market, in 2022.

The growing use of mAbs and custom antibody in cancer treatment is one of the major factor anticipated to project market growth.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace.

The custom antibody market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of custom antibody market.

The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant and key market players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of custom antibody. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising research initiatives undertaken by the government for antibody development in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the custom antibody market.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 60%, and Demand Side - 40%

By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 25%, Executives- 15%, Other -15.0%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the custom antibody market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as service, type, source, application, indication, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall custom antibody market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

