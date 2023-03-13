HMP Senior Solutions Announces Appointment of New Senior Accounting Manager

Nashville-based HMP Senior Solutions, a leading provider of turnaround and operational management and leadership for senior living and skilled nursing facilities, today announced that Kalyn Jennings has joined the organization as Senior Accounting Manager.

Jennings has spent her career providing high-level accounting and financial systems support to clients in the healthcare industry and brings vast experience in month-end closing, cost reporting and financial auditing.

"We are excited to have Kalyn join HMP Senior Solutions to help us bring continued excellence to the accounting and financial services we provide across our portfolio of clients," said Shawn O'Conner, CEO, HMP Senior Solutions. "Kalyn is a great addition, and we are pleased to have her as part of our management team."

Prior to joining HMP Senior Solutions, Jennings served as a Senior Accountant for National HealthCare Corporation where she was responsible for cost reporting, completing financial audits and filing unclaimed property.

Kalyn has her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from Tennessee Tech University.

About HMP Senior Solutions

Nashville-based HMP Senior Solutions is the trusted partner for operational management and leadership of senior care facilities. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions to today's shifting challenges for a diverse array of clients. Through its subsidiaries, HMP Senior Solutions manages almost 40 facilities in seven states. More information about the company can be found on its website. All references to "HMP Senior Solutions," or the "Company" used in this release refer to HMP Senior Solutions, LLC or its affiliates.

