Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,159 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to announce federal investments in Edmonton's tourism economy

EDMONTON, AB , March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will announce federal support to enhance attractions and recreation activities in Edmonton.

Joining Minister Boissonnault will be Rhonda Norman, Director, Muttart Conservatory;Tammy Wiebe, Executive Director, Valley Zoo Development Society; and Darren Dalgleish, President & CEO, Fort Edmonton Management Company.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following remarks.

Date: 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time: 
9:30 a.m. MT

Location:
Muttart Conservatory (Feature Pyramid) 
9626 96a St NW
Edmonton, Alberta

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/13/c4181.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to announce federal investments in Edmonton's tourism economy

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more