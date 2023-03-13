Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to announce federal investments in Edmonton's tourism economy

EDMONTON, AB , March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, will announce federal support to enhance attractions and recreation activities in Edmonton.

Joining Minister Boissonnault will be Rhonda Norman, Director, Muttart Conservatory;Tammy Wiebe, Executive Director, Valley Zoo Development Society; and Darren Dalgleish, President & CEO, Fort Edmonton Management Company.

Speakers will be available to answer questions from the media following remarks.

Date:

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Time:

9:30 a.m. MT

Location:

Muttart Conservatory (Feature Pyramid)

9626 96a St NW

Edmonton, Alberta

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

