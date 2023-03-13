Valor Leads Seed Round in Aetos: The Facilities Management Platform for the People Who Do the Work

Early customers include:

Portman Holdings, Zeller Realty, Cushman & Wakefield, SL Green, Hines, CBRE, Teck Mining, Collins Building Services, (CBS), Atlanta Tech Village, Local 399 Operating Engineers Union (Chicago), and Zeller

Valor Ventures Fund 2 leads the seed round in Aetos, and its keystone product Aetos Operate: an immersive 3D digital twin operations and training platform, enabling easy remote collaboration for efficient site operations and facility engineer training.

The rising Atlanta green building technology company offers a next-gen immersive 3D software intelligently designed to generate an ultra high-resolution digital twin of physical spaces and assets, for seamless remote supervision and management of facilities worldwide. Titled "Aetos Operate," this ground-breaking software also helps to execute site-specific engineer training and knowledge remotely, cutting down onboarding time and building engineer training by 50%.

"Valor is more than an investor," says CEO Connor Offutt. "They are a partner. Robin and I had an immediate connection around the problem we were solving for facilities management. Between her experience as an operator and the depth of Valor's team, I truly believe we have all the pieces we need to define a new software category for the built environment. Their network, vision, passion and work ethic are all contributing to make that potential a reality."

Valor General Partner Robin Bienfait joins the board, which also includes Connor Davidson from Atlanta Seed Company. Bienfait says, "When I saw the Aetos capability, I wished I could have used this when I managed critical infrastructure. It's instrumental in day to day management and operations, creating a true view of facility infrastructure for a more effective support and engagement model. I was excited to engage with the team and see the many use case scenarios that can be enabled."

Aetos was co-founded by: Charlie Cichetti, U.S. Green Building Council LEED Fellow and owner of green building industry companies Sustainable Investment Group (SIG), Green Building Education Services (GBES) and BlueOcean Sustainability; Nick Kassanis, President of SIG, Engineer, Former President of ASHRAE Atlanta and Georgia Tech alum; Patrick Couch, former Web Dev mastermind and co-founder of RVShare.com. In addition to CEO and co-founder Connor Offutt's visionary leadership, this team of co-founders brings a wealth of experience, past and present, serving nearly every major player in the Commercial Real Estate industry.

From 2012 to 2021, the commercial and industrial building operations industries - which Aetos serves - suffered major cost increases on skilled training, turnover, and remote asset management. Spending surged from $413.5 billion to $605.5 billion, a 46.5% increase, according to the IBIS World Report. Overall growth in these spaces continues to accelerate, due to emerging technologies that allow both new and existing facilities to achieve historic levels of efficiency. The trend is further amplified by an unprecedented departure of skilled facility engineers moving towards retirement, creating an equally unprecedented need to train the next generation and retaining valuable ‘institutional knowledge'.

For more information, please visit https://aetosimaging.com or email Scott Thomas scott@aetosimaging.com to become a new customer today.

Go here (https://vimeo.com/799300046) to watch a short video where our CEO, Connor Offut, and board member Robin Bienfait discuss Aetos and the impact it's making in the commercial building industry:

About Valor Ventures

Headquartered in Atlanta, Valor Ventures leads seed rounds in fast growth B2B software companies anchored in the South. Find out more at valor.vc.

About Aetos

Atlanta-based Aetos was founded in 2019 as part of the green building industry leader, GBH (Green Building Holdings) and has entered the market with decades of green energy experience and leadership behind their diverse team. Headquartered at Atlanta Tech Village, Aetos strives to achieve the goal of lower energy consumption, reduced corporate travel, and optimized communication through the use of their Aetos Operate platform.

