TWRA Staff Tours New Troy Industries Factory

NASHVILLE --- Staff from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and from the Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation were invited to tour Troy Industries new Tennessee facility recently. Troy Industries are makers of quality AR platform rifles, silencers, and parts.

A dozen staff from TWRA and OSCF were treated to the special factory tour hosted by Steve and Tracy Troy. The Troy’s decided to move their operations from West Springfield, Mass. to Tennessee in 2022. “We were very impressed with the interest Tennessee showed in having us relocate. The support their team provided made the transition smooth and we have been welcomed with open arms. We are home.” said Steve and Tracy Troy.

Staff from TWRA’s Marketing, Communication, Conservation Development and Law Enforcement divisions were impressed with Troy Industries operations. TWRA’s Executive Director, Jason Maxedon, noted, “It was great to see the modern facilities of Troy Industries, see firsthand how much effort goes into production and meet the fine folks that manufacture all the quality products that Troy offers. We thank the Troy’s for the tour and look forward to working closely with industry on increasing participation and providing quality places for all Tennesseans to hunt and shoot.”

Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation acted as a liaison to help set up the tour.

As OSCF’s Executive Director, Jim Curcuruto explained, “There are so many common goals between industry and agency that it makes sense to work together on a more regular basis. Our “Connecting with Conservation” program aims to bring together industry, wildlife agencies and end users (hunters and target shooters) in an effort to better understand how conservation is funded, recruit new participants, and expand opportunities for all.” In Tennessee, conservation is funded by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses and federal grants funded by excise taxes on the manufacturing of guns, ammunition, and other select outdoor equipment items.

After the factory tour, Steve and Tracy Troy, along with Jim Curcuruto were guests on an episode of the Tennessee Wildcast Podcast where they discussed the decision to move from Massachusetts to Tennessee, conservation efforts and future plans. Listen in to the episode here.

***

Troy Industries is known worldwide as the foremost specialist in reliable, innovative, top-quality small arms components, accessories, and complete weapon upgrades. TROY firearms and platforms are produced to the same, stringent specifications all TROY products are held to.

***

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has a mission to preserve, conserve, manage, protect, and enhance the fish and wildlife of the state and their habitats for the use, benefit, and enjoyment of the citizens of Tennessee and its visitors. More information is available at www.TNwildlife.org.

Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation (OSCF) is a 501c3 nonprofit with a mission to use research-based communications and engagement programs to help recruit the next generation of HATS (Hunters, Anglers, and Target Shooters) and promote the fact that HATS are primary funders stewards of conservation in America. To learn more about OSCF programs; Fill A Bag While Filling Your Tag, Come With!, and Connecting with Conservation, please visit www.OutdoorStewards.org or contact Jim Curcuruto at jim@stewardsofconservation.org for more information.

Photo Caption: TWRA and Outdoor Stewards of Conservation Foundation staff enjoyed tour of the new Troy Industries facility. Troy Industries moved its from Massachusetts to Tennessee last year.

---TWRA---