MAINE, March 13

March 13, 2023

Attorney General's Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Highlights Deadline for Pending Settlements with Five Distributors and Pharmacies for Role in Opioid Crisis

Settlements could bring nearly $100 million into Maine, $29 million directly to counties, cities and towns

AUGUSTA-Today Attorney General Aaron M. Frey announced that, with just over a month remaining to sign on, five new opioid settlements are available for certain Maine communities to join. Attorney General Frey is raising awareness to bring funds from these settlements to Maine counties, cities, towns and school districts to pay for saving lives from overdoses, treating opioid use disorder, and preventing opioid addiction. To receive the maximum settlement payout, all eligible counties, cities, towns and school districts (“political subdivisions”) will also need sign on to the settlements. Eligible subdivisions were notified earlier this year and have until April 18 to sign on.

The five new settlements – two with current and former manufacturers Teva and Allergan, and the others with pharmacies CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart – could bring in nearly $100 million in additional settlement funds over 15 years to Maine as a whole. The exact amount of the payout depends upon the participation in the settlement by eligible Maine political subdivisions. Over $14 million could be distributed in Maine during 2023 alone if all eligible subdivisions sign on to the settlements. 100% participation by eligible counties, cities, and towns will bring in the maximum settlement funds Maine is eligible for, distributing critical resources to save lives in communities across the state. Any funds not claimed by Maine subdivisions will remain with the settling companies.

As with other opioid settlements, all funds would need to be spent on prevention, treatment and harm reduction. These new settlement funds would add to the existing $131 million in opioid abatement funds that will come into Maine over 18 years, of which nearly $40 million will be distributed directly to eligible Maine counties, cities, and towns. For more information about the new settlement allocations, timing and attorneys’ fees, see the FAQs on the Office of Attorney General website here: Office of the Maine AG: Opioids: 2023 Opioid Settlements

