/EIN News/ -- ASML publishes agenda Annual General Meeting 2023

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 13, 2023 – ASML Holding NV (ASML) today publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held in ASML’s Twinscan Auditorium in Veldhoven on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, starting at 14:00 CET.

The AGM will be held in a hybrid format. Shareholders may attend the AGM in person or virtually.

The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available on ASML’s website: asml.com/agm2023.

Media Relations contacts Investor Relations contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934 Ryan Young +1 480 205 8659 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494 Karen Lo +886 939788635 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771

About ASML

ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 39,000 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

Attachment