Celebrating Women's Month at Amanotes - the leading Interactive Music company

In Women's Month, Amanotes hosted a special event to celebrate female teammates and joined the social campaign #EmbraceEquity by IWD (International Women's Day)
We always focus on building a work environment that values diversity and emphasizes the spirit of ownership, where all teammates are enable to reach their full potential and be their authentic selves.”HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark the occasion, the leading Interactive Music company - Amanotes transformed their monthly Happy Hour activity into a special opportunity to show the appreciation and support for female Amanoters. Happy Hour is a monthly gathering where all Amanoters celebrate birthdays, bond, and connect with each other. This time, the memorable event was hosted on the company's main stage, featuring special handmade gifts, delectable food, and the opportunity to battle out their popular game - Duet Cats. Of course, no Amanotes event would be complete without music, which is truly the heart and soul of their culture.
— La Thi Thu Phuong, Head of People and Office Happiness
Furthermore, Amanotes enthusiastically joined the #EmbraceEquity global campaign organized by International Women's Day, which the company has been participating in for two consecutive years now. Amanotes female teammates, including the female leaders, actively took part in this impactful social activation.
My Bui (Artmyn) - Creative Lead shared in the #EmbraceEquity campaign "I used to live in fear of judgment and criticism being a single mom. But when I came to Amanotes, I found a place that recognizes me for my abilities, not my personal circumstances. They not only accommodated my needs for flexible working hours but also gave me opportunities to grow and excel. I feel proud to work for a company that truly embraces equity and inclusivity for all."
Amanotes' top priority is the teammates happiness. That's why they established a specialized department called the Office Happiness team. Their responsibilities extend beyond office management to include organizing internal events and activities that promote the company culture and boost the overall happiness index. This team is truly one-of-a-kind and a standout feature of Amanotes.
Furthermore, they offer an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for mental health care - an uncommon policy in the Vietnamese labor market. Amanoters and their family members have access to consultations with experienced experts who can provide psychological support for both personal and work-related issues. It's just another way they prioritize the well-being of Amanotes team.
The investment in a positive working environment has resulted in many successes. The company has won numerous prestigious awards, such as Best Vietnamese ITviec Companies 2022 by ITviec - the largest tech-focused job portal, as well as receiving the Great Place To Work certification.
For every six female teammates at Amanotes, at least one of them is appointed to a leadership position, including important portfolios and departments. For example, Ms. La Thi Thu Phuong is the Head of People and Office Happiness, and Ms. Nguyen Thuy Anh is the Head of Live-Operations.
Amanotes values and commits to creating an environment where women can thrive at work. The company understands the importance of fostering a culture of inclusivity, diversity, and equality in the workplace, not just during this special month but every day. They believe that happy Amanoters are the most valuable asset, and are proud to prioritize the team's well-being and happiness.
About Amanotes
Amanotes is a leading interactive music company with the vision to create the number one interactive music ecosystem. They develop music-related mobile games that have been downloaded 2.8 billions of times worldwide. Some of their chart-topping hyper-casual games include Magic Tiles 3, Tiles Hop, Dancing Road, etc.
- Amanotes is the #1 Music Game Publisher worldwide (2019)
- Amanotes is the #1 App Publisher from Southeast Asia by downloads worldwide. (2021)
- Amanotes is ranked Top-20 Mobile App Publisher worldwide across all categories (2019).
- Amanotes amassed more than 2,8 Billion app downloads worldwide, over 120 Million monthly active users, and over 15 Million daily active users.
