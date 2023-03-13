PRESS RELEASE | ADEQ Announces Amanda Stone as Deputy Director

PHOENIX (Mar. 13, 2023) — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is proud to announce Amanda Stone as deputy director. Stone brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, having worked in various capacities at the department over the last three decades.

“With decades of experience and her deep understanding of the department’s programs, there is no better pick for this Deputy Director position," said Director Karen Peters. "Amanda has hands-on experience with almost every aspect of our mission work at ADEQ and is dedicated to public service and the people who call Arizona home.”

In her role as deputy director, Stone will oversee the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Community Engagement and the Waste Programs and Water Quality Divisions. She will also continue to work closely with the executive leadership team to develop and implement strategic priorities for the agency.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as deputy director at ADEQ," said Amanda Stone. "I am passionate about protecting public health and the environment and I feel privileged to continue working with our incredible team of environmental professionals throughout the department.”

Ms. Stone will continue to work closely with the Governor’s office, state legislators and stakeholders to advocate and advance environmental legislation. During her tenure at ADEQ, she has been instrumental in passing dozens of bills that have enhanced protection of public health and the environment of Arizona while also promoting environmentally responsible economic growth.

Ms. Stone is highly respected by her peers for her contributions to environmental protection in Arizona. She has participated in many state and national policy development forums, such as the International Boundary and Water Commission Southeastern Arizona Citizens Forum, the Environmental Council of States Environmental Justice Working Group, the Association of State and Territorial Solid Waste Management Officials, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9 Brownfields Taskforce and the EPA Institutional Controls Development Work Group. Stone is also a member of the 2015 cohort of the Flinn-Brown Civic Leadership Academy.

