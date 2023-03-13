Turner Bill to Annually Adjust Stipend for Disabled Veterans Based on Cost-of-Living Advances

Trenton – In a move to modernize the financial support provided to disabled veterans, the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Shirley K. Turner to provide a Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment to the Blind Veterans’ and Disabled Veterans’ allowances to ensure the programs keep pace with cost-of-living increases.

“Waiting for legislative action in order to adjust allowances for disabled veterans has proven to be inefficient. Adjustments have previously been overlooked, and with some veterans having to wait 30 to 40 years. Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our freedom, and this slow, and outdated process is unfair to all beneficiaries of this aid,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “After witnessing the unpredictable nature of the global economy, this legislation would put protections in place to ensure that allowances reflect these changes.”

Under current law, the State pays an annual allowance to soldiers and veterans with certain wartime service-connected disabilities. The bill, S-1318, would authorize the annual increase of allowances according to CPI without legislative activity.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 4-0.