Iowa Supreme Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Perry

On Tuesday, April 4, the Iowa Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Perry, Iowa. The proceeding will take place in the Perry Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th Street. The oral arguments are open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m.

The court will hear attorneys argue in the following case:

State v. Autor, Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, and Omaha Stem Cell

Case Summary: Under the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act (CFA), the State seeks civil penalties, a money judgment, and joint and several liability against Defendants for operating a stem cell clinic and selling stem cell products based on health and anti-aging claims that were false and deceptive. Defendants appeal a district court ruling in the case denying their request for a trial by jury.  Defendants argue that the State is seeking punitive remedies against them and that the Iowa Constitution entitles them to a jury trial. The State argues that the actions under the CFA are equitable proceedings and a jury trial is not permitted.

Attorney briefs for State v. Autor, Regenerative Medicine and Anti-Aging Institutes of Omaha, and Omaha Stem Cells are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website.

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the performing arts center lobby sponsored by the Dallas County Bar Association will follow the oral arguments.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/.

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CR/LINC/09-30-2022.chapter.25.pdf

For More Information:

Steve Davis
Communications Director
Iowa Judicial Branch
steve.davis@iowacourts.gov

