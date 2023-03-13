The Academy of Chiropractic announces Dr. Jordan Kovacs from Eatontown, NJ has earned a Fellowship In Primary Spine Care

Dr. Jordan Kovacs, a Chiropractic Physician from Eatontown, NJ, has completed a 2-year fellowship in Primary Spine Care (PSC) from a joint providership program between medical and chiropractic academia, equipping him with advanced clinical tools to diagnose, manage, and create treatment plans for patients with spinal-related conditions. Dr. Kovacs' completion of the program bridges the gap between chiropractic and medicine, offering patients with spinal pain more options to achieve better results.

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Mark Studin, the clinical director of the Fellowship in Primary Spine Care, is proud to announce that Dr. Jordan Kovacs, a Chiropractic Physician in Eatontown, New Jersey, has successfully completed a rigorous 2-year fellowship in Primary Spine Care (PSC).

The Fellowship is Certified in Joint Providership from the State University of New York at Buffalo, Jacobs School of Medicine, Office of Continuing Medical Education, Cleveland University Kansas City, College of Chiropractic, and the Academy of Chiropractic.

It is the first joint providership program between medical and chiropractic academia. The Fellowship Program is a 2-year intensive program on the spine and equips doctors with advanced clinical tools to diagnose, manage, and create treatment plans for patients with spinal-related conditions.

Dr. Studin commented, "This program is long-overdue as it gives options to spinal pain sufferers to help locate and treat spinal pain without opiates or other drugs that manage the pain, but not the cause of the pain. They now have an option that has been proven in the scientific literature that realizes outstanding outcomes.

"According to literature, over 30% of the population is affected by back pain, with a lifetime prevalence of 50%-80%. The lack of musculoskeletal understanding in primary care medicine and deficiency in training in spinal biomechanics has raised the question of which healthcare profession is best suited to manage these cases. Recently published clinical guidelines from the American College of Physicians have recommended nonpharmacologic treatment as the first-line approach to treating back pain.

The PSC provider is trained in diagnosing and managing all spinal-related conditions, with a focus on mechanical spine pain. They are also trained in basic and advanced imaging, electrodiagnostic interpretation, vascular diagnosis related to stroke, central motor and sensory lesion diagnosis, and other co-morbidity analysis related to musculoskeletal conditions. While they do not typically treat fractures, tumors, or infections, they are trained in diagnosing those comorbidities and collaborate with specialists as needed for the proper management of these conditions.

As Dr. Studin further commented, "This Fellowship bridges the gap between chiropractic and medicine and allows for better collaboration between the professions offering their patients with spinal pain more options to realize better results."

"I am honored to have completed the Primary Spine Care Fellowship program and to bring my advanced knowledge and skills to my patients," said Dr. Kovacs. "The program has provided me with an advanced understanding of spinal diagnosis and management, and I am confident that I can offer exceptional care to patients with spinal-related conditions."

After practicing for 21 years, Dr. Kovacs has demonstrated his commitment to improving patient care and his dedication to staying at the forefront of medical knowledge and practice. He is currently the only Doctor of Chiropractic in New Jersey to have successfully completed this prestigious program.

