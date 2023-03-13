Custom T-shirt Printing Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2022 to 2027, personalization in the fashion industry to be an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global custom t-shirt printing market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,799.3 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market will grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. Increasing personalization in the fashion industry is an emerging trend in the global custom t-shirt printing market. This is primarily due to the rising disposable income among customers, which allows them to spend money on customized clothing. Consumers can personalize t-shirts with particular slogans or logos printed on them. The entertainment business helps in market expansion as many individuals, especially movie buffs, purchase gear with slogans and logos printed on them. This development is expected to have a significant impact on the expansion of the custom T-shirt printing market during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (graphic designed shirt and artwork), technique (screen printing, digital printing, and plot printing), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Custom T-shirt Printing Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market share growth of the graphic-designed shirt segment is significant during the forecast period. Graphics is the most commonly used design method for customized shirt printing, which accounted for the major value share in 2022. It is expected to be the same during the forecast period. Graphic-designed shirts, which involve the printing of an existing design, are less expensive because the production cost is very low.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global custom t-shirt printing market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global custom t-shirt printing market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Due to the shift of the regional fashion industry towards customized clothing, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry in the region is also a major driver for regional market growth.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Custom T-shirt Printing Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of customized T-shirts as a branding tool is a notable driver for market growth. Customized T-shirts improve brand visibility and attract prospective customers for many startups.

Customized T-shirts improve brand visibility and attract prospective customers for many startups. Startups print their logo, company name, and other relevant information on a T-shirt as a way to share the brand message subtly. In contrast, multinational companies like Wipro and Microsoft Corp., give their employees customized T-shirts as a branding strategy.

Thus, the market growth during the forecast period is expected to accelerate custom T-shirts as a branding tool.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of raw materials is a major challenge impeding the market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing of apparel involves the procurement of various raw materials depending on the type of apparel to be made.

The manufacturing of apparel involves the procurement of various raw materials depending on the type of apparel to be made. The procurement process involves several steps such as the procurement of fabrics, processing, designing, and sewing.

The use of expensive raw materials increases the production cost, thereby decreasing the vendors' profit margin. As a solution to this problem, vendors adopt and invest in new technologies and innovative collaborations as well as automate the manufacturing process.

To know more about other drivers, trends, and challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Custom T-shirt Printing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the custom T-shirt printing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the custom T-shirt printing market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the custom T-shirt printing market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of custom T-shirt printing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The football apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,067.84 million. The demand for popular player jerseys is a major factor driving the global market share football sportswear market growth.

The baby clothing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 30.62 billion. The rising awareness regarding the safety and comfort of babies is the key factor driving the market growth.

Custom T-shirt Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,799.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bewakoof Brands Pvt. Ltd., Blue Gecko Printing, Blue Gecko UK Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, CustomInk LLC, Designhill Inc., Entripy, Ilogo, International Coatings Co. Inc., Print Safari, Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Printo Document Services Pvt. Ltd., PT Reycom Printing Solusi, Spreadshirt Inc., THREADBIRD, TShirt Elephant, UberPrints Inc., and yourPrint Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports, ToC & LoE

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technique

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-t-shirt-printing-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-12-from-2022-to-2027--personalization-in-the-fashion-industry-to-be-an-emerging-trend---technavio-301769087.html

SOURCE Technavio