FiscalNote to Participate at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced its scheduled participation in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA from March 13-14, 2023.

FiscalNote management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company's investor relations team at IR@fiscalnote.com.

For further investor information, please visit the Company's Investor Relations website.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote NOTE is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005603/en/

