IAMA Therapeutics to Present Data on Its Epilepsy Program at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting (2023)

IAMA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from brain disorders, today announced that preclinical data supporting its IAMA-6 program in focal refractory epilepsy will be presented at the 75th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, taking place on April 22-27 in Boston, Massachusetts.

"IAMA-6 is one of several selective chloride modulators in IAMA's portfolio that has been successfully formulated for potential clinical study as an oral formulation. We anticipate a possible IND/CTA filing in 1H2023. Preclinical data demonstrate potential efficacy and safety of IAMA-6 at low, chronic dosing, in animal models of focal and pharmacoresistant epilepsies." said Andrea P. Malizia, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer at IAMA Therapeutics. "In addition, development efforts will continue to characterize other candidates with a focus on reducing behavioral and cognitive comorbid conditions of pediatric epilepsy."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Selective NKCC1 Inhibitors for the Treatment of Neurodevelopmental and Neurological Disorders with Defective NKCC1/KCC2 Expression-Ratio.

Session Date & Time: 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 23

Presenter: Annalisa Savardi, Ph.D

Poster Number: P2.12-003

About IAMA-6

IAMA-6 is a first-in-class selective-NKCC1 inhibitor that modulates the intracellular chloride, reducing the depolarizing strength of GABAA receptors to the levels required to restore inhibitory transmission. This pathway is reported in autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, and other brain disorders characterized by increased intracellular chloride, depolarizing GABAergic transmission, and altered excitatory/inhibitory balance.

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics pushes the boundaries of neuroscience drug discovery to develop new therapeutic opportunities and make a difference in the lives of individuals suffering from epilepsy, neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders.

IAMA is developing IAMA-6 for potentially treating epilepsies and cognitive disorders and IAMA-097 for treating rare syndromic forms of autism.

