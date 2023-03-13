Submit Release
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. OLP today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on April 4, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 27, 2023. This dividend represents One Liberty's 121st consecutive quarterly dividend.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available at its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

