InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Gun Owners (HOF-357)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide firearm owners/uses with an innovative new accessory to accommodate a loaded handgun magazine," said an inventor, from Friendswood, Texas, "so I invented the LOAD SYSTEM. My design would eliminate the need for a shooter to pull another magazine from a holster, his pocket, his belt or waistband, which would allow for expedited use."

The invention provides a quick means of reloading a weapon. In doing so, it ensures that a loaded magazine is readily available for a shooter. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases preparedness among gun owners. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners, law enforcement personnel, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

