Oyster Sauces Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by product launches by regional and international players - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oyster sauces market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,107.8 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. The product launches by regional and international players are driving the market growth significantly. The oyster sauce manufacturers in the market are coming up with innovative and distributive strategies to enhance their market size and promote product penetration. These strategies also increase the market share of players and enable them with a competitive edge in the market. By increasing the revenue flow of a vendor and widening its consumer pool, successful product launches are helping in accelerating the growth of the competitors. For instance, Kokkoman Corp., a player in the market launched a vegetarian variant of oyster sauce suitable for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians in India, in 2022.

The oyster sauce market is fragmented with the presence of various vendors. Some of the major vendors in the market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Daesang Corp., Foodex Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Kakusan Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Lee Kum Kee Co. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., HDR Foods Corp., Malabar Food Products, MGM Blendwell Corp., Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Yuen Chun Industries Sdn Bhd, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Zhangzhou Hang Fat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Sin Tai Hing Oyster Sauce Factory Sdn Bhd, and Wing Soon Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers oyster sauces that are suitable for making stir-fried dishes.

Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd. - The company offers oyster sauces under the brand, Blue Dragon.

Associated British Foods Plc. - The company offers oyster sauces that can be used as marinade, and dip.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Oyster Sauces Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (retail and foodservice), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the retail segment will be significant during the forecast period. The retail channel includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount retailers, online sales, and others. The growing prominence of private-label brands by supermarkets and hypermarket chains is one of the examples of positive trends influencing the market growth in the retail segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global oyster sauces market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global oyster sauces market.

APAC is estimated to contribute to 69% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the increase in consumers' income levels. The growing popularity of Chinese dishes and the usage of oyster sauce in homemade food across APAC are expected to drive the demand for oyster sauce in the region.

Oyster Sauces Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Innovation in packaging is a key trend in the oyster sauce market during the forecast period. For products like oyster sauce, the packaging not only extends the shelf-life but also helps retain the flavor, taste, quality, color, and texture of the product. The shelf life depends on the ingredients, production methods, and packaging methods. Oyster sauces are also offered in small and convenient packets. All these factors are estimated to have a positive impact on the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The price volatility of the raw materials is a primary challenge impeding the market growth during the forecast period. Basic ingredients include sugar, salt, and cornstarch, which are further thickened. The basic sauce is then flavored by adding oyster extracts or oyster essences. Additionally, MSG and soy sauce are additives to add color and enhance the flavor. The widening imbalance between supply and demand resulted in a significant increase in the price of raw materials. This further leads to an increase in production costs and reduces vendors' profit margins.

What are the key data covered in this Oyster Sauces Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oyster sauces market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the oyster sauces market and its contribution to the market with focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the oyster sauces market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in oyster sauces market

Oyster Sauces Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,107.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bachun Food Industries Pte Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc, Daesang Corp., Foodex Manufacturer Co. Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., Kakusan Foods Co. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Lee Kum Kee Co. Ltd., Marine Resources Development Co. Ltd., HDR Foods Corp., Malabar Food Products, MGM Blendwell Corp., Thaipreeda Trading Co. Ltd., Yuen Chun Industries Sdn Bhd, Nestle SA, NutriAsia Inc., Zhangzhou Hang Fat Import and Export Co. Ltd., Sin Tai Hing Oyster Sauce Factory Sdn Bhd, and Wing Soon Food Manufacturer Pte Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

