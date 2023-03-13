PDD Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on March 20, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Monday, March 20, 2023.



The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2023 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo and Temu. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

