[Latest] Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Size/Share Worth USD 326.9 Million by 2030 at an 5.20% CAGR: Markets N Research (Size, Report, Access, Growth, Trends, Dynamics, Value)

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2022 to USD 10.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

As per the report titled "Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Endothelin Receptor Antagonists, SGC Stimulators, PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous/Subcutaneous and Others), By Type (Innovative and Generics), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 7.5 billion and USD 10.9 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Analysis:

In the upcoming years, the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market will expand due to the rising occurrences of cardiovascular and pulmonary illnesses and the aging population, which is prone to such medical conditions. Furthermore, the risks of hypertension and high blood pressure have increased due to changes in lifestyle, such as a lack of physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, and bad eating habits. The market for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is expanding as a result of factors like this, the creation of novel orphan drugs and technologically advanced devices for the treatment of PAH, the growing public awareness of the readily available treatment options for PAH, and an innovative healthcare system.

Recent Development:

February 2022: The first "digital hub" in Saudi Arabia was established by German company Bayer to help treat pulmonary hypertension (PH). During the COVID-19 pandemic, the AAN Digital Hub fills in gaps in disease diagnosis and treatment. They simplify patient referrals online and facilitate knowledge sharing between general practitioners, specialists, and their patients.

May 2019: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. introduced a generic version of Gilead's Letairis (ambrisentan) tablets in the United States. An endothelin receptor antagonist called ambrisentan is prescribed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.50 % 2030 Value Projection 10.9 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 7.5 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

United Therapeutics Corporation

Bayer; Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Viatris Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd And Aerami Therapeutics, Inc Inked A Contract For Exclusive Licencing And Research (Chance)

In February 2021, Aerami Therapeutics, Inc. and Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Chance) had an exclusive license and development agreement for the development and marketing of Aerami's drug-device combination product candidate ("AER-901") for the treatment of PAH in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. According to the contract, Chance oversees the development and commercialization of AER-901 for PAH throughout the region.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in April 2021, Tyvaso was approved by the FDA and released by United Therapeutics to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. It is the first and only therapy available to Americans with PH-ILD, a dangerous, life-threatening condition that could affect more than 30,000 people.

Driving Factors:

Growing Prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension to Drive Market Growth

The market for pulmonary arterial hypertension is expanding as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) condition is becoming more common. During the projected period, it is anticipated that the growing prevalence of PAH disorders and the associated hospitalization of patients for treatment will increase demand for pertinent medications. According to research by the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc., there are 500–1000 new cases of PAH in the United States annually or 1–2 cases per million people, and comparable incidence rates are anticipated in Europe.

Rising Technological Advancements to Boost Market Expansion

The pulmonary arterial hypertension market is seeing significant growth in major trends related to technological improvements. Companies in the pulmonary arterial hypertension drug industry are concentrating on creating new medications to treat and improve these conditions. For instance, the US-based biotechnology company United Therapeutics Corporation introduced Tyvaso for the Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease in April 2021. Patients who use Tyvaso improve their capacity for activity, ease breathing issues, have a low threshold for effort, and have a greater death risk.

Restraining Factors:

Side-Effects Associated with PAH to Limit Market Growth

The growth of the global market is projected to be hampered by side effects related to PAH medications. Vasodilators are typically recommended to treat PAH patients to widen and unblock clogged blood arteries. Studies show that vasodilators are associated with various adverse effects, such as edoema, heart palpitations, tachycardia, and chest pain. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) controls the use of this medication due to the significant negative effects associated with its usage in chronically ill patients.

Challenging Factors:

Drug Side Effects And High Treatment Costs For PAHS Are Limiting Market Expansion

The FDA drug approval process is a drawn-out process that confirms the drug's efficacy and safety. Therefore, over the projected period, the expansion of the business may be constrained by a drawn-out regulatory process and negative impacts related to the use of PAH medications. Patients' ignorance about the frequency of pulmonary arterial hypertension, the discontinuation of drugs by major players during clinical trials, and the high costs of diagnosis and treatment are all expected to constrain the market.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Segmentations:

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market By Drug Class:

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists

SGC Stimulators

PDE-5 Inhibitors

Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs

Others





Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous/ Subscutaneous

Others

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market By Type:

Innovative

Generics

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market over the forecast period. The sophisticated healthcare systems in the United States and Canada, which make it easier to get cutting-edge treatments, are to blame for a significant portion. Additionally, heightened awareness, a high number of diagnoses, and favorable government measures boost the expansion of the industry in this area. The presence of important businesses and a well-planned reimbursement mechanism support the local market expansion.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market share in the coming years due to important parties' expanding tactical alliances and partnerships.

Furthermore, Mannkind had to conduct the study for United Therapeutics for items not subject to the certification and collaboration agreement, which will help the market grow.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by increased collaboration for the development of novel products and a rise in the percentage of patients in cardiogenic shock caused by the increasing prevalence of diseases like HIV.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market forward?

What are the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Preface

Chapter 2: Report Summary

Chapter 3: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market, By Drug Class Segment Analysis

Chapter 5: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market, By Route of Administration Segment Analysis

Chapter 6: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market, By Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 7: Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market, By Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Chapter 8: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market – Regional Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Chapter 9: Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Market – Industry Analysis

Chapter 10: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11: Company Profiles

Chapter 12: Research Methodology

Chapter 13: Questionnaire

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.50%.

Through primary research, it was established that the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market was valued at around USD 7.5 billion in 2022 .

. The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market is segmented based on product: endothelin receptor antagonists, SGC stimulators, PDE-5 inhibitors, prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs and others . The prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

. The prostacyclin & prostacyclin analogs category was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021. The key factor driving the market is Growing Prevalence of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

The “North America” region will lead the global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

