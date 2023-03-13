GBank Financial Holdings Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH), based in Las Vegas, NV, focused on Commercial Banking, SBA Lending, and Gaming FinTech, today announced that Edward M. Nigro, Executive Chairman, and T. Ryan Sullivan, President/CEO, will present live at the Community Banks Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 22, 2023.



DATE: March 22, 2023

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3XqQNl2

Available for 1x1 meetings: Email Shauna Ferguson at sferguson@g.bank to coordinate.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

Recent Company Highlights

October 24, 2022 – GBFH Pleased to Announce that Bank of George is now GBank

January 18, 2023 – GBFH Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

February 23, 2023 – GBFH Announces GBank Ranks #5 in the CB Top TenTM for Its Peer Group





About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH), a bank holding company with approximately $678.7 million in assets at December 31, 2022, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, GBank (formerly known as “Bank of George”) (the "Bank"). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. GBank has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 14th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2022) and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") partnership. Launched in 2016, its Gaming FinTech Division, through its contract with BCS, is empowering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay-and-play that is enabling cashless mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems – positioning the Bank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. GBank has been recognized every year for each of the past six years by S&P Capital IQ in its Top 100 Best-Performing Community Banks. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at www.g.bank. The Company's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

