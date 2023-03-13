Rolled Vinyl Decking Market worth $11.0 billion by 2030 | Industry Trend, Growth, Application, Region-Forecast 2021-2030

Rolled Vinyl Deckings Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Rolled vinyl decking market is anticipated to gerner $11.0 billion by 2030, and witnessing a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of evolving market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in renovation projects and demand for superior properties of vinyl-based products, rapid growth in commercial real estate, and properties of rolled vinyl deckinglike water resistance and thermal resistance fuel the growth of the global Rolled Vinyl Decking market. However, the stringent regulations on vinyl-based compounds restrain the market growth. Contrarily, increase in the number of homeowners and rise in residential buildings present new opportunities in the next few years.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Rolled Vinyl Decking Market by Application (Sun Decks, Porches & Patios, Roof Deck, Floating Deck Systems, and Others) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

By application, the roof decks segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the floating deck systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6 % from 2021 to 2030.

BY APPLICATION

- Sun decks

- Porches & patios

- Roof decks

- Floating Deck Systems

- Others

Based on end use, the residential segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global rolled vinyl decking market and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. Moreover, this segment is projected to maintainthe fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global rolled vinyl decking market analyzed in the research includeBradbury Co., Inc, Weatherdek, Dec-Tec, Tufdek, Armor decking, Duradek, Dec-k-ing, DekSmart, and Intelli Deck.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The government imposed lockdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has halted construction activity, delayed new construction projects and home renovations during the initial phase.

However, consumers are willing to invest in basic products and services due to the worldwide economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The disrupted construction activities and supply chain, increased fluctuation in the market price of petroleum feedstock, and decline in demand for vinyl decking in the construction industry severely affected the market.

